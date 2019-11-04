EDF Group acquires Pivot Power, develops battery storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure

EDF Group has acquired Pivot Power, adding to its battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Pivot Power has projects ongoing in more than 40 locations throughout the country.

Now, EDF Group plans to install batteries connected directly to the high-voltage transmission system - with a total capacity of up to 2 GW.

Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group’s senior executive vice president, chairman and CEO of EDF Renewables, said: “Following PowerFlex Systems recent acquisition in the United States, this new acquisition of smart electricity storage and electric vehicle charging systems player is strengthening our expertise globally.

“Thanks to the skills developed within this specific field of electricity, the Pivot Power team will be a great addition to EDF.

“This is another positive step in the rollout of the Group’s Electricity Storage and Mobility Plans.”

Its first two projects are at Kemsley (Kent) and Cowley (Oxford) and have land, planning and grid connection agreements in place, which are expected to be commissioned next year.

Pivot Power will develop a private wire infrastructure to enable the development of mass rapid charging points across the UK.

Each of Pivot Power’s projects has the potential to host a battery capable of exporting 50 MW of power, which supports hundreds of rapid EV chargers, potentially suitable for large retail sites, logistics centres, bus depots and park and rides.

Both battery storage and EV rapid charging infrastructure are two key components of the UK’s targets to reach net zero by 2050.

Battery storage integration in the electricity transmission grid will also provide flexible capacity which will enhance the reliability of the network.

Recently, the Government announced plans to invest more than half a billion pounds of investments in green technologies, with electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure receiving the lion’s share.