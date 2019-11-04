Fleet News
Electric car charging ‘league table’ published


04/11/2019 in Environment News
Chargemaster, Nottingham EV charge points.

A new ‘league table’ published by the Department for Transport (DfT) reveals the best and worst places to charge electric vehicles across the UK.

The DfT data provides valuable information for fleet decision-makers and company car drivers, showing the varied pattern of electric car charging availability and highlighting gaps in availability.  

EV infrastructure 

The data shows that London’s EV infrastructure is the most developed, with almost 4,000 public electric vehicle charging devices installed in the region.

Scotland has more than 1,500 charging devices, with the North West, South East and South West regions “just behind”. In these regions Glasgow City, Manchester and Liverpool cities, and Milton Keynes are amongst the best performing local authorities.

The government is offering local authorities £5m in funding for new charging points.

Data per region:

  Total public charging devices

Total public rapid charging devices

Charging devices per 100,000 population

UNITED KINGDOM

15,116

2,495

23

GREAT BRITAIN

14,821

2,476

23

ENGLAND

12,549

2,008

22

NORTH EAST

738

98

28

NORTH WEST

1,204

227

17

YORKSHIRE AND THE HUMBER

664

150

12

EAST MIDLANDS

743

128

15

WEST MIDLANDS

815

229

14

EAST OF ENGLAND

909

168

15

LONDON

4,360

323

49

SOUTH EAST

1,966

469

22

SOUTH WEST

1,150

216

21

WALES

529

58

17

SCOTLAND

1,743

410

32

NORTHERN IRELAND

295

19

16

 

The new normal

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Your postcode should play no part in how easy it is to use an electric car, and I’m determined electric vehicles become the new normal for drivers.

“It’s good news there are now more charging locations than petrol stations, but the clear gaps in provision are disappointing. I urge local councils to take advantage of all the Government support on offer to help ensure drivers in their area don’t miss out.

“To help increase the provision of charging locations, the Government is offering grants for the installation of chargepoints on the street, in work and at home. We are also offering grants to lower the upfront cost of these cars so everyone is able to experience the benefits.”

Raise awareness

Minister for the Future of Transport George Freeman said: “Mapping chargepoints and producing a league table of availability by council area is intended to raise awareness.

“There are now more than 22,500 public chargepoints and at least one rapid charge point at over 95% of all motorway services areas.

“To help level up the country, we’ve recently doubled the funding available for councils to build chargepoints on residential streets.”

Download the full DfT electric vehicle charging league table

 

 

