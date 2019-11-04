Electric car charging ‘league table’ published

A new ‘league table’ published by the Department for Transport (DfT) reveals the best and worst places to charge electric vehicles across the UK.

The DfT data provides valuable information for fleet decision-makers and company car drivers, showing the varied pattern of electric car charging availability and highlighting gaps in availability.

EV infrastructure

The data shows that London’s EV infrastructure is the most developed, with almost 4,000 public electric vehicle charging devices installed in the region.

Scotland has more than 1,500 charging devices, with the North West, South East and South West regions “just behind”. In these regions Glasgow City, Manchester and Liverpool cities, and Milton Keynes are amongst the best performing local authorities.

The government is offering local authorities £5m in funding for new charging points.

Data per region:

Total public charging devices Total public rapid charging devices Charging devices per 100,000 population UNITED KINGDOM 15,116 2,495 23 GREAT BRITAIN 14,821 2,476 23 ENGLAND 12,549 2,008 22 NORTH EAST 738 98 28 NORTH WEST 1,204 227 17 YORKSHIRE AND THE HUMBER 664 150 12 EAST MIDLANDS 743 128 15 WEST MIDLANDS 815 229 14 EAST OF ENGLAND 909 168 15 LONDON 4,360 323 49 SOUTH EAST 1,966 469 22 SOUTH WEST 1,150 216 21 WALES 529 58 17 SCOTLAND 1,743 410 32 NORTHERN IRELAND 295 19 16

The new normal

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Your postcode should play no part in how easy it is to use an electric car, and I’m determined electric vehicles become the new normal for drivers.

“It’s good news there are now more charging locations than petrol stations, but the clear gaps in provision are disappointing. I urge local councils to take advantage of all the Government support on offer to help ensure drivers in their area don’t miss out.

“To help increase the provision of charging locations, the Government is offering grants for the installation of chargepoints on the street, in work and at home. We are also offering grants to lower the upfront cost of these cars so everyone is able to experience the benefits.”

Raise awareness

Minister for the Future of Transport George Freeman said: “Mapping chargepoints and producing a league table of availability by council area is intended to raise awareness.

“There are now more than 22,500 public chargepoints and at least one rapid charge point at over 95% of all motorway services areas.

“To help level up the country, we’ve recently doubled the funding available for councils to build chargepoints on residential streets.”

Download the full DfT electric vehicle charging league table